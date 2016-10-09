VnExpress International
Iranian men nabbed for stealing solid gold watch in northern Vietnam

The men distracted employees before pocketing a $10,500 gold watch, but were caught just a day later.

Chinese man nabbed for stealing motorbike in northern Vietnam

Traffic officers managed to capture him after a 3-kilometer chase.

Poor Vietnam village trades buffaloes, cows for road

Eleven poor households contributed a staggering VND30 million ($1,331) each to build a road to their remote village in Vietnam's northern mountains.
