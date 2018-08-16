VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
In Germany, drivers get ,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles
 
 

In Germany, drivers get ,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

By Deustche Welle   August 16, 2018 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Many German drivers are letting their perfectly functioning cars be scrapped.

Tags:

Germany diesel vehicles car recycle
 
View more

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

Video
In Germany, drivers get ,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles
 
 

In Germany, drivers get ,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

By Deustche Welle   August 16, 2018 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Many German drivers are letting their perfectly functioning cars be scrapped.

Tags:

Germany diesel vehicles car recycle
 
View more

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

 
go to top