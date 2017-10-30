The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese sailors reported missing two weeks after ship capsizes off South Korea
11 crew members were on board when it hit rough seas, and four bodies have already been recovered.
Economist calls for end to negative sentiment against Vietnam's super-rich
'The presence of affluent people is necessary for a society to develop.'
Vietnamese woman sold to Chinese farmer battles her way home
She had begged the family to send her back to Vietnam, but they refused because they had paid more than $13,000 for her.
March 13, 2018 | 11:11 am GMT+7
Deadly typhoon that struck Vietnam among world’s most neglected crises of 2017
70 million people were trapped in the 10 least covered disasters of 2017, from hunger in North Korea to flooding in Peru, says CARE.
January 23, 2018 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
'Billionaire bonanza' driving huge global inequality: Oxfam
3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth in 2017
January 22, 2018 | 09:35 am GMT+7
PM wants to transform Vietnam from ‘beautiful girl’ to ‘economic tiger’
The prime minister added that no one should be left behind as he envisions Vietnam as a happy and prosperous country.
January 16, 2018 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Braving the winter cold with Hanoi's night owls
Temperatures in Vietnam's capital have fallen below 10 degrees Celsius at night, but life goes on.
December 20, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Dire poverty in US to worsen under Trump, threatening democracy, top UN official says
Under Trump, poverty is criminalized and poor people are viewed as 'losers, scammers, people trying to profit from the system.'
December 18, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
School leaders arrested for stealing 6 tons of rice from poor students in northern Vietnam
The principal and vice principal allegedly sold the rice and pocketed the money.
November 22, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7
The fate of Vietnamese tribal kids when education offers no way out
With zero prospects at home, many children in impoverished Ha Giang drop out of school to join the illegal workforce in China.
November 21, 2017 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
In Saigon’s backyard, migrants eke out a living on the edge of civilization
'I’d love to visit the city center just once, but I’m afraid I might get lost.'
November 20, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
As Vietnam celebrates Teacher’s Day, meet the man who won’t abandon his jungle school
Bui Van Thuan has spent a decade crossing rough streams and learning a tribal language to keep his students in class.
November 20, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Image of dump site girl bags Vietnamese photographer first prize at int'l contest
'She should have been enjoying her childhood and playing with friends rather than being there.'
October 30, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Eight simple ideas for APEC to leave no one behind
Poverty and extreme inequality are not destiny. They can be challenged and eliminated.
October 30, 2017 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific for charitable donations: survey
Most donations in the region were given to children’s causes, natural disaster relief and poverty alleviation.
October 23, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
