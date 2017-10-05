The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
global warming
Warming could threaten half of species in 33 key areas: report
'Even with the emissions cuts pledged under the Paris Agreement, temperatures that were extreme in the past are set to be the new normal in all ...
Look at consumption when assigning blame for global warming, study says
Cities account for an estimated 75 percent of carbon emissions, according to U.N. figures.
Coming decades vital for future sea level rise: study
Sea level rise by 2300 is likely to wreak havoc in the mega-deltas of Bangladesh, Vietnam, India and Egypt.
February 21, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Shivering in the tropics: Southeast Asia faces 'cooling crisis'
Energy demand from Vietnam and its neighbors climbed 70 percent from 2000 to 2016.
January 29, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Rising seas could displace millions in Vietnam: UN
The Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at 1.5 C by the end of the century is ‘extremely unlikely.’
January 13, 2018 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Global warming will expose millions more to floods
In Asia, floods will affect 70 to 156 million by 2040.
January 11, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report
The region around the north pole 'shows no sign of returning to the reliably frozen region it was decades ago,' the report said.
December 13, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Global warming outpacing current forecasts: study
A half-degree increase on the thermometer could translate into devastating consequences.
December 07, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
As disasters surge, nations must slash emissions faster, experts urge
Climate change also hit hard on poorer nations, which rely on funds to curb emissions.
November 06, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Invest in forests and indigenous people to fight climate change: experts
Forests could absorb enough carbon to meet about a third of the efforts needed to stick to those goals.
October 25, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Drought-hit and hungry Sri Lankans struggle for a harvest – or work
'There is no work. Everyone, big or small, has lost out to the drought.'
October 05, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
Sydney, Melbourne warned to prepare for 50-degree days
'The increase in Australian summer temperatures indicates that other major cities should also be prepared for unprecedented future extreme heat.'
October 04, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Planet-warming methane from livestock underestimated: study
'In many regions, livestock numbers are changing, and breeding has resulted in larger animals with higher intakes of food.'
September 29, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low
Some 50 cruise vessels carried almost 35,000 tourists to the Antarctic last year to witness its ice shelves, soaring glaciers and wildlife.
September 27, 2017 | 02:16 pm GMT+7
On an overheating planet, parched nations look to the clouds
'It can be very rough as you get close to some of those clouds.'
September 23, 2017 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
