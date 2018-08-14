VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City
 
 

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

By Vu Doan   August 14, 2018 | 09:22 am GMT+7
A Friday morning raid on a house in Saigon’s Hoc Mon District found people making counterfeit condoms.

Tags:

counterfeit condoms illegal business raid healthcare
 
View more

In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

Video
Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City
 
 

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City

By Vu Doan   August 14, 2018 | 09:22 am GMT+7
A Friday morning raid on a house in Saigon’s Hoc Mon District found people making counterfeit condoms.

Tags:

counterfeit condoms illegal business raid healthcare
 
View more

In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles

Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam

Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years

A bowl of soup that will bowl you over

 
go to top