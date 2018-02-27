The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN
About 90 percent of related deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries, most of them in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
Vietnam’s home birth trend goes against medical, animal and anthropological studies
Irresponsible mothers are embracing the dangerous practice and disregarding medical care.
In a heartbeat: Doctors, police rush donated heart from Hanoi to Saigon
They had six hours to take the heart from one body and put it in another a thousand miles away.
March 20, 2018 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
55,000 coal stoves plague Hanoians with toxic smog
The data comes from a report issued by Hanoi’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
March 18, 2018 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Mini cars drive away children's fears of surgery
Clinics in France are experimenting with ways of avoiding anti-anxiety medication for children before an operation.
March 17, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Vietnam investigates rumor that woman and unborn baby died during 'natural' home delivery
Doctors say an emerging trend of women shunning medical support is putting themselves and their babies at risk.
March 15, 2018 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
French passenger dies on flight from Hanoi to Paris
The cause of death is still unknown, but authorities have confirmed her travel companion was a doctor.
March 13, 2018 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
US charity hails Vietnam for trying to stub out tobacco use
An estimated 15.6 milllion people smoke in Vietnam, but that number is falling thanks to health awareness efforts.
March 08, 2018 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to check key leaders’ health every six months
Top government officials will only be allowed to travel overseas for medical reasons if approved to do so by a special Party unit.
March 01, 2018 | 06:01 pm GMT+7
Touching story of dying 7-year-old inspires organ donors in Vietnam
The little girl agreed to donate her cornea before she died of a brain tumor last week.
February 28, 2018 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
60-year-old woman becomes Vietnam’s oldest mother
She hit menopause several years ago but did not give up on her dream of motherhood.
February 27, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
7-year-old Vietnamese makes the ‘unbelievable’ happen by giving away her eyes
The girl, who died of a brain tumor last week, has given two adults clear vision for the first time in many years.
February 27, 2018 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Carnival madness brings joy to Rio mental institute
'It is great to be among friends rather than shut inside.'
February 10, 2018 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Lassa fever kills 21 in Nigeria: health officials
Since the beginning of the year, 77 cases have been confirmed, including 10 healthcare workers.
January 31, 2018 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese cancer patients walk a tightrope as vital medical aid runs dry
Subsidized medication from Switzerland has been held up by excessive red tap in Vietnam.
January 17, 2018 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
