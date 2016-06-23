VnExpress International
Chinese forces rescue trafficked Vietnamese brides in series of raids

An investigation into one cross-border network resulted in 60 traffickers and 'husbands' being arrested last year.

Philippine police chief gets emotional at hearing into Duterte's drug war

Ronald dela Rosa gets emotional during a Senate hearing into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in which ...

Vietnamese compound under attack from thieves in Ukraine

Three thieves used pepper spray to knock out a Vietnamese citizen living in residential compound known as Sen Village in Ukraine yesterday before taking his money and fleeing the ...
June 23, 2016 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
 
