VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag climate change
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New Zealand cools on climate refugee plan

The UN's refugee covenant does not currently recognize the victims of climate change.

Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over

Ben Tre Province, the front line of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, is asking for $2.6m to fight ...

Warming could threaten half of species in 33 key areas: report

'Even with the emissions cuts pledged under the Paris Agreement, temperatures that were extreme in the past are set to be the new normal in all Priority Places.'
March 14, 2018 | 08:26 am GMT+7

Prepare to sweat it out as the heat arrives in Saigon

Temperatures may rise to 38-39 degrees Celsius after the March equinox.
March 05, 2018 | 02:29 pm GMT+7

Coming decades vital for future sea level rise: study

Sea level rise by 2300 is likely to wreak havoc in the mega-deltas of Bangladesh, Vietnam, India and Egypt.
February 21, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7

Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms

Coal power pollution could increase CO2 emissions in Vietnam by 20 times and doom global efforts to curb warming.
February 09, 2018 | 12:13 pm GMT+7

Germany's potential coalition partners agree on energy, wrangle over health

The parties reached an accord on energy and the environment.
February 04, 2018 | 08:56 am GMT+7

World's biggest miner BHP to exit global coal body over climate change policy

The decision came as some governments look to move away from coal-fired power, a key driver of global warming and air pollution.
February 02, 2018 | 04:14 pm GMT+7

9 dead as huge storms batter Europe

Storm Friederike has claimed at least six lives in Germany, including two truck drivers whose vehicles were blown over by the gales.
January 19, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7

Rising seas could displace millions in Vietnam: UN

The Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at 1.5 C by the end of the century is ‘extremely unlikely.’
January 13, 2018 | 04:06 pm GMT+7

Bolaven weakens into tropical depression, spares Vietnam

The storm's winds are forecast to wear down to 40 kph on Thursday afternoon and cause thunderstorms offshore.
January 04, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?

Agriculture, forestry and other land uses together account for nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. 
December 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Mass evacuations in southern Vietnam as Typhoon Tembin nears

Students have been told to stay at home and around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam. 
December 24, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7

Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet in 2017

The world is currently on track for its third warmest year in modern times.
December 21, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

The region around the north pole 'shows no sign of returning to the reliably frozen region it was decades ago,' the report said. 
December 13, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top