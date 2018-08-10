The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
6 Aug 2018
'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
6 Aug 2018
Madame Thuy's dumplings: A tapioca treat from central Vietnam
4 Aug 2018
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
By
Di Vy
August 10, 2018 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
A street cart in Saigon charges $13 for a bowl of “crab cake” soup, but gourmets are not complaining.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Saigon
food
noodle soup
where to eat in Saigon
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles
Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam
Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City
Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years
Video
Recommendation
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
6 Aug 2018
'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
6 Aug 2018
Madame Thuy's dumplings: A tapioca treat from central Vietnam
4 Aug 2018
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
By
Di Vy
August 10, 2018 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
A street cart in Saigon charges $13 for a bowl of “crab cake” soup, but gourmets are not complaining.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Saigon
food
noodle soup
where to eat in Saigon
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
In Germany, drivers get $10,000 premium to junk diesel vehicles
Lives string on a bamboo bridge in northern Vietnam
Fake condoms maker busted in Ho Chi Minh City
Saigon 'banh cuon' stall has been getting it exactly right for 40 years
Reading:
A bowl of soup that will bowl you over
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World