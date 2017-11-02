The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International chefs get a taste of Hoi An with cyclo ride to giant cook-off
Signature dishes from 12 countries were on offer for locals and visitors to sample.
The Chinese cake that's stood the test of time in Vietnam for Lunar New Year
Chinese people are not forgetting their roots when they join their Vietnamese neighbors to celebrate Tet.
Where to go in Saigon when you're craving a taste of the Far East
From China Town to a Cambodian market and Japanese street, Saigon is a melting pot when it comes to food.
February 04, 2018 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Battle of the beans: Monsanto faces a fight for soy market
The firm faces multiple lawsuits because dicamba has drifted onto neighboring farms and fields and damaged crops not genetically modified to resist it.
January 24, 2018 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
6 Vietnamese dishes that owe fish sauce a flavor
It’s the classic Robin to Batman of local food; fish sauce has long been the unsung hero.
January 17, 2018 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Your checklist for things to do on Saigon’s backpacker street
Overwhelmed by the crowds and vibrant atmosphere on Bui Vien Street? Here are recommendations for newcomers in town.
December 31, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
How much 'trans-fat' is bad for your health?
Knowing how much trans-fat your body can take is important to keeping a balanced diet.
December 25, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
The secrets behind instant noodle seasoning sachets
Each seasoning sachet, carefully prepared using the manufacturer's own secret recipe, helps give the noodles a unique taste.
December 22, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Of Cabbages and Kims: Korea's changing kimchis
Could kimchi be the key to dispel the hate?
December 22, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Simply Saigon: Ten snacks to satisfy your street-food cravings
What to do when mid-afternoon hunger strikes? Step out onto the street with this list.
December 06, 2017 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Women in rural Tunisia mix hot sauce with business
These Tunisian women have some sauce, pooling their resources and a seasoned culinary expertise handed down the centuries from mother to daughter.
December 06, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Tokyo 2020 to feed IOC food from disaster-hit regions
'We hope to sweep away the false reputation of food from the regions and contribute to the restoration.'
December 04, 2017 | 11:45 am GMT+7
Hanoi and Saigon grab a bite on list of world's best places for food
Just one more reason why globetrotters should put the two biggest cities in Vietnam on their menus.
November 23, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
It's all about the chives in this Saigon noodle soup
Fresh chives add fragrance to balance out the fishy smell and make the broth much tastier.
November 04, 2017 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
Fight off the cold with this menu of winter-warmers on the roof of Vietnam
Fresh salmon hotpot and BBQ heaven await as you dance through the clouds in Sa Pa.
October 28, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
