VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Return of rainy season brings chaos to Saigon streets

By Vu Doan   May 9, 2018 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Three days into the six-month rainy season, and the city is already under water.

Urban flooding

HCMC flood-prevention plans a leaking sieve, experts say

HCMC flood-prevention plans a leaking sieve, experts say

See more
Tags: Vietnam Saigon rainy season Saigon streets chaos flooding urban development weather travel Saigon traffic Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Into the deep: A dream adventure into Son Doong's little sister, Tu Lan Cave

Hanoi power firm pledges to end blackout nightmares this summer

Tears and frustration at Ho Chi Minh City meeting with Thu Thiem residents

Take a spin in this electric car built by Saigon bicycle salesman

 
go to top