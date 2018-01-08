The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks
People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.
HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees
Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.
Saigon’s first metro line faces further delays due to $44 million debt
Project managers are urging the city to pay up while waiting for funding from the central government.
March 09, 2018 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Singapore’s CapitaLand bets big on Vietnam’s commercial property sector
A new $130 million fund will be used for an integrated development at a prime site in downtown Hanoi.
March 02, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Saigon’s $440 million anti-flood project delayed due to relocation trouble
The project was scheduled for completion in April, and now millions of people face more days under water.
February 26, 2018 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to open walking streets to vehicles during Tet
Vehicles will be allowed to enter the walking zone around Hoan Kiem Lake.
February 13, 2018 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Majestic swans take to the waters of Hanoi's legendary 'Turtle Lake'
Most locals are in favor of the feathery additions, but some older residents are not so sure.
February 05, 2018 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work
The Thu Thiem Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. this weekend and next.
January 25, 2018 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation
Captain Sidewalk's pending resignation letter mentions million-dollar interests in the sidewalks backed by some officials.
January 12, 2018 | 11:18 am GMT+7
HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official
The city's vice chairman said the new scheme will be 'fairer and more practical'.
January 10, 2018 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails
In his resignation letter, Doan Ngoc Hai said his campaign collided with businesses that had million-dollar interests on the sidewalks.
January 08, 2018 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite
Cars and eateries are back two months after the man spearheading the cleanup campaign was asked to step aside.
December 21, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Saigon residents caught wading through record tide
The highest tide of the year at 1.69 (5.54 feet) meters threw cold water at not-so enthusiastic feet on Monday morning.
November 06, 2017 | 11:32 am GMT+7
What makes urban life so stressful?
A new study shows that there is much less stress in developed cities and more in those cursed with daily hunger and violence.
October 28, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Take a look at one of the most ambitious projects planned for Saigon
'The New City' will cost an estimated $3 billion and take up five percent of the city's total land area.
October 23, 2017 | 01:00 am GMT+7
