Tag rainy season
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Heavy rains to continue pounding Vietnam

The storm is expected to hit Vietnam on Tuesday, triggering heavy rains from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue provinces.

And the flooding season began in Saigon

An afternoon downpour helped cool the summer heat but also submerged many streets in the city's northeast.

Vietnam's coffee cup could overfill two weeks earlier this year

The rainy season is expected to begin from late April in the Central Highlands.
April 03, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Unfinished bridge wobbles nerves of Lang Son locals

A suspension bridge in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son is proving a scary prospect for local people each time they cross it, especially with the rainy season upon us.
June 14, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
 
