Unfinished bridge wobbles nerves of Lang Son locals

Tha To Bridge, which cost nearly $675,000, is one of 186 bridges being built by the Vietnamese government to boost the development of 28 provinces in the northern, central and central highland regions. The bridge was intended to facilitate transportation for 500 families from Trang Dinh District in Lang Son Province.

The Vietnam Road Administration under the Ministry of Transport, the main investor, started the project in December 2014 and planned to finish it in June 2015. However, many parts of the bridges remain incomplete.

A local official told VnExpress that in mid-April, workers closed the bridged and left the construction site. In mid-May, another crew arrived to work on the bridge but again left before the job was completed. However, they left the bridge open so local people have been freely crossing the bridge since then.

Local resident Phuong Van Nguyen said that people used to cross the river by raft, but now they use the unfinished and potentially unsafe bridge. “The stormy season is coming so we are very worried each time we cross the bridge,” Phuong said.

Local officials are calling on citizens not to use the bridge until it is completed.

The deadline passed a year ago but many parts of the bridge remain incomplete.

A pillar to tie anti-roll cable, but no cable can be found there.

Steel plates on the walkway are not fixed down by screws.

Some suspension cables haven't been attached.

Gaps remain in the railings.