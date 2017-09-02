The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon’s $440 million anti-flood project delayed due to relocation trouble
The project was scheduled for completion in April, and now millions of people face more days under water.
Thousands evacuated in Indonesian capital over floods
Torrential rain had also caused landslides in satellite cities around Jakarta.
Nha Trang streets flooded as heavy rain drenches the popular beach town in south central Vietnam
Many residents had to move to higher grounds as some areas were under 2 feet of water.
December 03, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Natural disasters cost Vietnam $2.3 billion from Jan-Nov: report
The losses, including 390 people dead or missing , have already surpassed last year’s numbers.
December 01, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Heavy rain floods Saigon as Storm Kirogi approaches south-central Vietnam
Strong winds have uprooted trees while heavy rain has submerged many streets under 12 inches of water.
November 18, 2017 | 11:25 pm GMT+7
Storm Kirogi heads toward south-central Vietnam
The new storm is expected to make landfall in south-central coast and affect Saigon on Sunday.
November 17, 2017 | 10:54 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming
As residents of central Vietnam are cleaning up after Damrey, more flooding looms with water being released from 49 reservoirs.
November 08, 2017 | 10:28 pm GMT+7
Another flood, another chaotic soaking night in Saigon
Flooding and rain have become a matter of course, whether the city can handle it or not.
October 13, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Living with the floods in southern Vietnam
Hundreds of families are left under water every time it rains due to highway upgrade work.
October 05, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
Prepare to be soaked in Saigon for the next two days
The downpours will last for at least two days through the Mid-Autumn Festival on Wednesday.
October 02, 2017 | 08:10 pm GMT+7
Irma aims full fury at Florida's Gulf Coast, floods central Miami
The storm killed at least 28 people as it raged through the Caribbean en route to Florida.
September 11, 2017 | 06:56 am GMT+7
Another blow from Harvey: Houston home prices, rents likely to rise
It might seem like Houston’s historic flood would make America’s fourth-largest city a less desirable place to live, but it’s going to get more expensive, real estate experts say.
September 02, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital
The country's president has appealed for unity from a nation still struggling with the legacy of Ebola and a long civil war.
August 15, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Wading into the battle to make Saigon rainproof
Take a look at how the city is trying to stop its streets from turning into rivers.
August 13, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Flash floods kill 18, isolate towns in Northern Vietnam
Heavy rains and resulting flash floods have caused damages totaling $31 million.
August 05, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
