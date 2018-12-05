The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
27 2018
NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet
27 2018
Vietnam beauty queen will dress in banh mi for national costume at new contest
27 2018
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
By
Dang Khoa
December 5, 2018 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
Since when turtles become human’s trash bin?
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
plastic
garbage
pollution
green sea turtle
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris
Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how
AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines
Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students
Reading:
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World