The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
plastic
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
It's filthy but not an uncommon sight.
Going under the knife in China's plastic surgery stampede
Plastic surgery is booming in China, fuelled by rising incomes, growing Western influences, and the imperative of looking good on social media.
September 25, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slowly sinking under mountains of waste
The oceans are spewing up what one of the world's biggest plastic polluters is dumping into them, and it's not pretty.
August 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Dead whale sculpture raises awareness on plastic waste in the Philippines
An environment group has launched a 50 ft sculpture of a dead whale made out of plastic waste in a campaign to raise awareness about the effects of dumping rubbish.
May 14, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7