Tag plastic
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban

Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.

Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party

It's filthy but not an uncommon sight. 

Going under the knife in China's plastic surgery stampede

Plastic surgery is booming in China, fuelled by rising incomes, growing Western influences, and the imperative of looking good on social media.
September 25, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7

Vietnam slowly sinking under mountains of waste

The oceans are spewing up what one of the world's biggest plastic polluters is dumping into them, and it's not pretty.
August 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Dead whale sculpture raises awareness on plastic waste in the Philippines

An environment group has launched a 50 ft sculpture of a dead whale made out of plastic waste in a campaign to raise awareness about the effects of dumping rubbish.
May 14, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
 
