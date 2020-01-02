Upcycle your homestay while traversing central Vietnam

|
Front view of Hue Eco Homestay, situated about 2 km from downtown Hue, capital of Thua Thien Hue Province.
The owner wants to inspire guests with the idea of protecting the environment and limiting the use of plastic.
When entering the house, visitors can enjoy flower pots made out of plastic bottles created by the owners and students in the area.
The homestay has four double rooms each priced between VND270,000-290,000 ($11.6-12.5) and a room for six at VND100,000 ($4.3) per person.
Emptied containers repurposed as chairs.
The kitchen covers an over 28-square-meter floor area decorated with a table made of old pipes and kitchen-base made with metal barrels redesigned by high school students.
Emptied glass bottles combined to make a new chandelier.
In some sections, the walls are constructed of plastic bottles filled with waste instead of regular bricks.
A wall inside the homestay with the message "When if not now."
This wash basin is made of a rubber tyre and aluminum brass, while the fuel pump nozzle serves as faucet.