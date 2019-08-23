Viglacera-Exim, Ke Kelit team up for superior construction products

Faced with changing market needs, Viglacera-Exim Investment and Import-Export Joint Stock Company decided to build on its 20 plus years of experience in supplying high quality raw materials to provide high quality products.

"As technology keeps advancing, the construction industry requires continuous updating and development. Hence plastic pipes must meet new rigorous criteria for durability, construction ability and cost savings. These are also the factors we are looking for in our foreign partner," said Viglacera-Exim General Director Nguyen Tran Tuan Nghia.

After due research and careful selection, in March 2018, Viglacera-Exim officially became a strategic partner and an exclusive representative of Ke Kelit Kunstoffwerk GmbH, which has more than 70 years of experience in the European market, specializing in manufacturing pipes and fittings.

Ke Kelit's wide range of pipe products and fittings will be distributed by its exclusive representative Viglacera-Exim. Photo by Tuan Nhu.

Nghia said that the agreement was a big step for his company. Ke Kelit products are used for many projects in many countries, including markets that require high "green" quality, like Singapore.

With this cooperation, besides distributing genuine imported products from Ke Kelit’s factory, Viglacera-Exim also guarantees partners other features including: support with installation tools; warranty, technical support at work; flexible after-sale policies; promoting communication and brand recognition; and recruitment of high quality personnel.

"Cooperating with Ke Kelit is an important premise for realizing the vision of becoming the leading company in the distribution of imported pipes in Vietnam," Nghia said.

In recent years, Vietnam has signed many free trade agreements, bringing new entrants to many fields, including the plastic pipe industry. The industry has a high average growth of 15-18 percent a year. Experts have said that this is an opportunity for many domestic enterprises that comes along with challenges as competition pressures increase.

Hans In't Veld, Director of International Business Development for Ke Kelit, commented that both businesses have a common focus for quality, creativity and market leadership.

"Both are reputable brands in Vietnam in their respective fields, and with the available resources, facilities and capabilities, the combination will help to distribute and market strongly Ke Kelit’s advanced products to the market," Veld said.

Hans In't Veld (L) and Nguyen Tran Tuan Nghia. Photo by Tuan Nhu.

As part of a series of activities organized to promote their cooperation, a seminar was held last Friday at the Sheraton Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. The seminar launched and showcased a new series of pipe technologies and products from Ke Kelit. More than 100 guests, representatives from design, construction and consulting enterprises, contractors and investors, attended the event.

Since its inception, Ke Kelit has been oriented towards expanding into international markets.

The Austrian company first supplied products to the Southeast Asian market in 1994. Ten years later, it opened a factory in Malaysia to supply neighboring countries, with production standards equivalent to its two factories in Austria and Germany. The Malaysian factory specializes in producing PPR pipes, the product line that Viglacera-Exim will distribute in Vietnam.

Highlights of the seminar were the PP-RCT product line and the Kelox Protec system, which is expected to be a major future solution for the construction sector, from housing to industry.

PP-RCT is a product line that does not use recycled materials, has a high level of safety, improves efficiency and does not change the flow rate.

"In 10 years of testing in the European market, the product has proven safety and durability, overcoming the disadvantages of abrasion and scaling of the needle tube system or PVC pipe," Veld said.

The seminar welcomed more than 100 guests including contractors, investors and distributors of high quality construction materials. Photo by Tuan Nhu.

Kelox Protec pipe fitting system is a new invention of Ke Kelit, which has OVGW and DVGW certification. The product has several advantages including watertight joints and increased convenience for construction work as well as connectability with separate accessories and is not dependent on power.

After over 20 years of development, Viglacera-Exim has become a prestigious brand for many domestic and foreign partners. It has a constant target of professionalizing its import and export business and promoting international cooperation to be a bridge between Vietnamese construction material manufacturers and major partners in the regional markets such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia countries.

Viglacera-Exim’s ability to provide high quality materials, machinery and equipment at the most competitive prices has made it a leading company in its area of work.

More image from the Ke Kelit workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16th