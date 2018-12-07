VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
HCMC thieves set sight on new targets: public electronic devices
 
 

New target in HCMC thieves’ sights: public electronic devices

New target in HCMC thieves’ sights: public electronic devices

By Le Binh   December 7, 2018 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
The loss this year alone is estimated to be more than VND600 million ($25,500).

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City thieves robbers public property
 
View more

Foreigners join celebration as Vietnam advance to AFF Cup final

AFF highlights: Vietnam storm into the finals after win over the Philippines

Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match

Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon

 
go to top