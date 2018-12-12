AFF final highlights: Vietnam score 2-2 draw in first leg with Malaysia AFF final highlights: Vietnam 2-2 Malaysia final first match

AFF final highlights: Vietnam score 2-2 draw in first leg with Malaysia

By VnExpress December 12, 2018 | 07:56 am GMT+7

The AFF final second leg will take place at Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium on Saturday and will determine who will bring home the trophy.