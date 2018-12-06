The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Scientists research 'dimming sun' to fight climate change
28 2018
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
27 2018
NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet
27 2018
Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match
Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match
Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match
By
VnExpress
December 6, 2018 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Armies of fans in Hanoi and Saigon are marching the streets prior to the semi-final match as they sense history in the making.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
AFF Cup
Malaysia reach AFF final as champion Thais miss late penalty
AFF Cup: Take nothing for granted, coach tells Vietnamese team
Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
AFF Cup
Vietnam-Philippine
My Dinh Stadium
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris
Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how
AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines
Reading:
Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World