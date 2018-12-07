VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
AFF highlights: Vietnam storms into AFF Cup finals after win over the Philippines
 
 

AFF highlights: Vietnam storm into the finals after win over the Philippines

AFF highlights: Vietnam storm into the finals after win over the Philippines

By VnExpress   December 7, 2018 | 12:11 am GMT+7
Vietnam will face Malaysia (again) in the finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on December 11 and 15.

AFF Cup

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match

Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match

Malaysia reach AFF final as champion Thais miss late penalty

Malaysia reach AFF final as champion Thais miss late penalty

See more

Tags:

Vietnam football AFF Cup AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Vietnam Philippines
 
View more

Fans gear up ahead of AFF Cup semifinal return match

Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon

'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris

Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how

 
go to top