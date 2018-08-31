VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans
 
 

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

By Vu Doan, Vu Thinh   August 31, 2018 | 11:15 am GMT+7
For a mother-son duo from Saigon, whenever the national football team plays a match, everything else belongs on the backburner.

Tags:

Vietnam fans mother and son football soccer Olympic matches Asiad Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

Video
66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans
 
 

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

By Vu Doan, Vu Thinh   August 31, 2018 | 11:15 am GMT+7
For a mother-son duo from Saigon, whenever the national football team plays a match, everything else belongs on the backburner.

Tags:

Vietnam fans mother and son football soccer Olympic matches Asiad Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

 
go to top