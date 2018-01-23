VnExpress International
Emergency cases double at Hanoi hospitals as football fever takes grip

Delirious fans were caught up in road accidents as they tried to celebrate their team's success.

‘I’ve never seen someone celebrate a loss like this’: Vietnam's football spirit surprises tourists

Such a good time to be visiting Vietnam.

Vietnam turns a sea of red as U23 team prepares for cup final showdown

National flags, banners, stickers and scarves are in high-demand in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
January 27, 2018 | 12:25 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's 12th player at U23 Asian Cup

Even though Vietnam lost in the final to Uzbekistan, millions of hearts still beat with Vietnam’s U23 football team.
January 27, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Tourists join the party as Vietnamese football fans celebrate dramatic victory over Qatar

'I think even if England wins the World Cup, it’d not be like this.'
January 24, 2018 | 12:10 pm GMT+7

Fans across Vietnam storm streets to celebrate victory over Qatar in U23 Asian Cup

The streets are exploding as football fans celebrate Vietnam's historic win in the AFC U23 Championship semifinals. 
January 23, 2018 | 07:28 pm GMT+7

Live from the stadium: 4,000 fans cheering on Vietnam in U23 Asian Cup semifinal

Firecrackers, flags and fighting spirit have thousands on edge watching Vietnam's footbal team on the big screen. 
January 23, 2018 | 05:29 pm GMT+7

