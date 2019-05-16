VnExpress International
Football

Vietnam football federation fined $39,500 for fans lighting flares at Asian tourney

By Nhan Dat   May 16, 2019 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese fan light up a flare in the Asian Games 2018's semi-final match between Olympic Vietnam and Olympic South Korea, August 29, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Vietnamese fans fired flares during two games of the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers and the national football federation has to pay.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has fined the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) $13,750 for fans lighting flares during the game with Indonesia, and $25,750 fine for flares as well as a bottle of water being thrown onto the field during the match between Vietnam and Thailand in AFC U23 Championship qualifiers in March.

This is the fourth time that VFF has been fined for failing to stop Vietnamese fans from firing flares during a continental level matches.

If such incidents are repeated, AFC will hand out harsher punishments, including being forced to forfeit a game.

Last year, some fans lit flares in the stands of the Pakansari stadium in Indonesia during the semifinal match of the Asian Games 2018 between Olympic Vietnam and Olympic South Korea last August. For that, VFF was fined $12,500.

VFF also had to pay $15,000 for flares lit during a 2018 game in the Asian Cup 2019 qualifying tournament.

