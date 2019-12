Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final

By Tuan Viet December 8, 2019 | 08:45 am GMT+7

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City streets exploded on Saturday night as football fans celebrated Vietnam's facile 4-0 win over Cambodia to enter the SEA Games men's football final after 10 years.