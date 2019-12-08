VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final
 
 

Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final

Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final

By Tuan Viet    December 8, 2019 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City streets exploded on Saturday night as football fans celebrated Vietnam's facile 4-0 win over Cambodia to enter the SEA Games men's football final after 10 years.

Tags:

Vietnam SEA Games men's football final win Cambodia victory street celebrations fans
 
View more

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

Foreigners join Vietnamese on streets after SEA Games football win

Streets awash in red as Vietnam win SEA Games football gold

Jubilant fans head for Philippines to cheer Vietnam team

 
go to top