Vietnam football fans among the most ardent in Asia

By Dang Khoa   November 24, 2019 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Vietnamese football fans at My Dinh Stadium during the the 2022 World Cup qualifier game against UAE on November 14, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Football Federation's Facebook.

Vietnam ranks third place among top 10 Asian countries with highest attendance at home grounds in the ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifier matches.

The Asian Football Confederation says a total of 116,135 people attended three World Cup qualifier matches at Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium.

Malaysia topped the list with 157,607 and Cambodia came in second with 138,752 viewers at their home stadiums.

Vietnamese fans were ahead of Uzbekistan with 79,256 people, Turkmenistan (78,304), India (76,084), Indonesia (74,515), Oman (58,520), Iraq (56,458) and Myanmar (49,833).

Vietnam's goalless match against Thailand on Tuesday night also made the list of top 10 matches with most people watching it live on the ground. 40,000 fans were in attendance, placing it 10th on the list.

The match that attracted the highest number of people to the stadium was the one between Malaysia and Indonesia at Malaysia's Bukit Jalil Stadium with 75,044 people.

Group G, in which Vietnam grouped along with the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, has recorded the maximum number of fans attending the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifier matches thus far with a total of 390,003.

Out of eight groups, Group A (China, Syria, Philippines, Guam Island and Maldives) has the least number of people showing up with 73,381.

Vietnam is leading Group G with 11 points and have three matches left against Malaysia on March 31, Indonesia on April 6 and the UAE on June 9.

