News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
US sailors seek to build ties in historic Vietnam visit
7 Mar 2018
5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control
17 Jan 2018
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
1 Jan 2018
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
25 Dec 2017
HCMC puts the future of e-governance to the test
13 Dec 2017
Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what
Vietnamese fans thank football team for epic run despite final loss
Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what
By
Staff reporters
September 1, 2018 | 09:33 pm GMT+7
The Vietnamese men's football team failed to win an Asiad medal, but for the fans, they are still champions.
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnam football
Vietnam's men's football
Asiad
Asian Games
UAE
Vietnam vs UAE: the goals
Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on
Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again
66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans
Video
Vietnam vs UAE: the goals
Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on
Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again
66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans
