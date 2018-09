Cat’s Meow: Woman spends 20 years with 200+ felines Cat’s Meow: Woman spends 20 years with 200+ felines

Cat’s Meow: Woman spends 20 years with 200+ felines

By Minh Nhat September 4, 2018 | 07:01 pm GMT+7

Saigon resident Kim Chi has spent 21 years feeding, cleaning and raising cats, and can’t think of doing anything else.