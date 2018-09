A Saigon xe om lady who can’t stop smiling A Saigon xe om lady who can’t stop smiling

A Saigon xe om lady who can’t stop smiling

By Minh Nhat September 9, 2018 | 05:01 pm GMT+7

There are days she earns nothing, but this rarity, a female motorbike taxi driver in Saigon, is all smiles.