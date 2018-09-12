VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
‘Flatten’ ASEAN with seamless mobile network, Vietnam suggests
 
 

‘Flatten’ ASEAN with seamless mobile network, Vietnam suggests

‘Flatten’ ASEAN with seamless mobile network, Vietnam suggests

By Loc Chung   September 12, 2018 | 07:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Acting Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung envisions a Flat ASEAN mobile network with no roaming charges.

Tags:

Vietnam ASEAN WEF Industry 4.0 Vietnam’s Industry 4.0 World Economic Forum Flat ASEAN Nguyen Manh Hung the fourth industrial revolution
 
View more

Vietnam: Asia's new economic 'poster child'

A Saigon xe om lady who can’t stop smiling

In Vietnam, three centurion sisters are a picture of health

Why condoms are so popular in Cuba

 
go to top