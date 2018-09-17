The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Typhoon pounds southern China after battering Hong Kong
By
Deutsche Welle
September 17, 2018 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Mangkhut has moved inland across southern China after causing extensive damage in Hong Kong and killing dozens in the Philippines.
