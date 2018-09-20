The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
A Saigon xe om lady who can’t stop smiling
9 Sep 2018
In Vietnam, three centurion sisters are a picture of health
7 Sep 2018
A 20-year journey shines an Indian spotlight in Saigon
6 Sep 2018
Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port
Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port
Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port
By
VnExpress
September 20, 2018 | 10:46 am GMT+7
The cars are reportedly worth $17.6 million and cost the importer another $264,172 for leaving them at Saigon Port for two years.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnam BMW
BMW
Euro Auto
car
tax evasion
tax fraud
HCMC
HCMC Car
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Ho Chi Minh City raids largest dog meat market
This house in Vietnam has a fence made of 400 TV sets
Typhoon pounds southern China after battering Hong Kong
Behind the scenes with Moon Festival lantern maker
Reading:
Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World