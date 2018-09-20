VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port
 
 

Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port

Hundreds of shiny new BMW cars rust away at HCMC port

By VnExpress   September 20, 2018 | 10:46 am GMT+7
The cars are reportedly worth $17.6 million and cost the importer another $264,172 for leaving them at Saigon Port for two years.

Tags:

Vietnam Vietnam BMW BMW Euro Auto car tax evasion tax fraud HCMC HCMC Car
 
View more

Ho Chi Minh City raids largest dog meat market

This house in Vietnam has a fence made of 400 TV sets

Typhoon pounds southern China after battering Hong Kong

Behind the scenes with Moon Festival lantern maker

 
go to top