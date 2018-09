S Korean eating star’s seal of approval for Vietnamese banh mi, coffee S Korean eating star’s seal of approval for Vietnamese banh mi, coffee

By Phong Vinh September 23, 2018 | 03:45 pm GMT+7

Yang Soobin, a mukbang, or ‘eating broadcast,’ superstar with 1 million YouTube subscribers, has given a thumbs up to the typical Vietnamese breakfast.