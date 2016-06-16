The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Uber takes HCMC’s tax department to court over $2.3 mln bill
It's the second lawsuit the company has filed as it attempts to avoid what it claims to be undue fees.
HCMC court drops Uber’s lawsuit against tax demand
The Netherlands firm will have to continue paying the tax.
Uber files lawsuit against HCMC’s $2.3 mln tax demand
The city court suspended the tax department's attempt to collect what it believes is evaded taxes from the Netherlands firm.
December 30, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s power monopoly evades $85 mln tax bill by declaring false income: inspectors
Vietnam Electricity failed to list massive profits made on the forex market.
December 29, 2017 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
Gucci confirms tax evasion probe
The Milan public prosecutor suspects Gucci has saved around 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in domestic tax.
December 04, 2017 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
EU to discuss blacklist of tax havens after Paradise Papers leaks
EU countries had planned for months to reach an agreement on a blacklist for tax havens by the end of this year and the new revelations prompted an earlier discussion on the ...
November 07, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Paradise leaks laid bare how Apple avoids tax
Apple shifted much of its offshore wealth from Ireland to a tax haven in the British Isles, according a review of leaked Paradise Papers documents Monday.
November 07, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Ride-hailing firm Grab denies allegations of multi-million dollar tax evasion in Vietnam
Rival taxi companies that are losing out to Grab claim it is shifting money into overseas accounts to foil detection.
October 03, 2017 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
Large US firms stashed $1.6 trillion in tax havens: Oxfam
The study names the 50 largest U.S. companies including Apple, Microsoft and Wal-Mart.
April 12, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud
Various agencies are expected to work together to draft a decree and keep the practice in check.
October 05, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Thai retail giant Big C coughs up $22 mln in tax arrears
When the tax man tells you to pay, you pay.
August 03, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Formosa steel firm puts off operation in Vietnam amid mass fish deaths
The Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), one of Taiwan's leading conglomerates, confirmed Wednesday that a scheduled operating date for its steel mill in Vietnam has been postponed and ...
June 16, 2016 | 10:36 am GMT+7
Soccer star Messi says he knew nothing about tax fraud
Soccer great Lionel Messi tells a Barcelona court during his trail for over $4 million in tax evasion that he had no idea the shell companies his father had helped set up were ...
June 03, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s tax authorities investigate companies and individuals named in the Panama Papers
The General Department of Taxation under Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance on May 10 urgently formed a working group to look into tax obligations of the 189 companies and individuals ...
May 11, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Tax incentives cause Vietnam’s public services to suffer: ActionAid
Vietnam’s policy of offering low income tax, granting tax exemptions and other tax incentives to foreign-invested companies has ripped dozens of million dollars off the state ...
April 14, 2016 | 08:21 am GMT+7
