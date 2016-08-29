The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Landslides kill 2, injure 7 in Vietnam's northern mountains
A 8-month-old child and her mother perished.
Saigon traffic sinks into chaos under heavy rain
Torrential rain and gusty winds on Friday afternoon caused heavy traffic jams in central Ho Chi Minh City.
Unexpected downpour overwhelms Saigon, first day after Tet
The first weather surprise of the year hit the city in late afternoon when most were wrapping up their first day back at work.
February 02, 2017 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Saigon told to brace for heavy rains, tidal flooding again this week
Just when you thought it's safe, the waters are forecast to come flooding back.
December 11, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese race against the clock to save what they can from flood
Many houses and schools in central Ha Tinh Province have been submerged.
November 01, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Massive typhoon on course to smash into Vietnam
Typhoon Sarika could add more chaos to the country's drowning central region.
October 16, 2016 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
Saigon under threat again as tidal flooding, rains loom
The city has just recovered from the nightmarish flooding caused by heavy rains late last month.
October 11, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam
The central region will experience downpours through Friday.
September 22, 2016 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Central Vietnam braces for floods as downpours pelt region
Heavy rains continue to pound provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai.
September 21, 2016 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Downpours to lash central Vietnam as another typhoon looms large
Heavy rains are set to pound provinces from Quang Tri to Binh Dinh.
September 12, 2016 | 09:59 pm GMT+7
Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains
Some areas were covered by more than one meter of water.
August 29, 2016 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
Heavy rains visit Bangkok: Hanoi, you are not alone
In less than a month, two major cities and popular destinations for tourists in Southeast Asia, Hanoi and Bangkok, have suffered from historic downpours.
June 22, 2016 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
