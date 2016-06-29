The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
xe om
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Grab or xe om? The clashing paths of Vietnamese drivers
Drivers hit back as ride-hailing services like Grab have expanded into their turf.
Violence erupts between Grab crews and traditional motorbike taxis in Hanoi, Saigon
Stories of bullying, threats and revenge schemes have gone viral.
Hanoi, a beautiful mess (a love letter)
I like Hanoi for the same reasons some people hate it.
June 29, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter