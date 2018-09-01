VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Vietnam vs UAE: the goals
 
 

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

By Staff reporters   September 1, 2018 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's dream run at Asiad fizzled out with a 3-4 defeat to UAE in the penalty shootout after the scores were level at a goal each at full time.

Tags:

Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam's men's football Asiad Asian Games UAE
 
View more

Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what

Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

Video
Vietnam vs UAE: the goals
 
 

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

By Staff reporters   September 1, 2018 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's dream run at Asiad fizzled out with a 3-4 defeat to UAE in the penalty shootout after the scores were level at a goal each at full time.

Tags:

Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam's men's football Asiad Asian Games UAE
 
View more

Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what

Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

 
go to top