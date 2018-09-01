VnExpress International
Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on 
 
 

September 1, 2018 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
Many foreign visitors got caught up in the country's football fervor and joined Vietnamese fans in cheering the national team.

Video
