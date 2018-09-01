VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again 
 
 

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

September 1, 2018 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Streets and stadiums in Hanoi and HCMC were a riot of red and yellow as fans gathered to cheer their national team. 

Tags:

U23 Vietnam VS UAE
 
View more

Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

Video
Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again 
 
 

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

Hanoi and Saigon turn red, yet again

September 1, 2018 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Streets and stadiums in Hanoi and HCMC were a riot of red and yellow as fans gathered to cheer their national team. 

Tags:

U23 Vietnam VS UAE
 
View more

Vietnamese fans fully back their team, no matter what

Vietnam vs UAE: the goals

Foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in egging team on

66-year-old mother, son among most avid Vietnam football fans

 
go to top