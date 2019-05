15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born 15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

By Hoang Giang May 26, 2019 | 06:45 pm GMT+7

Every evening, there is a mad rush of running, yelling and pushing. 15 minutes later, the Ben Thanh night market is open.