VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born 
 
 

15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

By Hoang Giang   May 26, 2019 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Every evening, there is a mad rush of running, yelling and pushing. 15 minutes later, the Ben Thanh night market is open.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Saigon Ben Thanh Ben Thanh Market Ben Thanh night market destination
 
View more

Saigon skyscraper drawings a historical record

Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city

World famous Hoi An beach disappearing

Japanese equipment makes promising start to cleaning polluted Hanoi river

 
go to top