The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
Hoi An authorities scratch their heads over how to save iconic bridge
20 May 2019
Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick
18 May 2019
A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension
17 May 2019
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River
By
Chau Dong
May 28, 2019 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
HCMC culture officials have proposed that parts of the Binh Loi railway bridge, built by the French in 1902, are preserved.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Binh Loi bridge
Vietnam bridge
Saigon bridge
railway bridge
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born
Saigon skyscraper drawings a historical record
Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city
World famous Hoi An beach disappearing
Reading:
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video