Take a peek at what Saigon’s iconic Ben Thanh Market looked like 90 years ago

There weren't any motorbikes buzzing around Saigon's most famous market in the 1920s.

What tourists really think of Saigon's iconic Ben Thanh Market

The must-see attraction has become very crowded and touristy. Is it still worth a visit?

World of snacks inside Saigon's iconic market

Lose yourself in Ben Thanh Market and the host of Vietnamese delicacies it has to offer.
November 29, 2016 | 08:29 pm GMT+7
 
