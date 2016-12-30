#TGIF Happy New Year: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Even without fireworks shows, both cities are still packed with so many New Year's Eve events to choose from.

|| Heineken Countdown Party ||

Ly Thai To Square, Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi

8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

The biggest countdown party in the city center will feature popular Vietnamese artists and foreign DJs.

Free entrance

|| Fiesta at Playboy Establishment Hanoi ||

Playboy Establishment, 136 Hang Trong, Hanoi

10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Meet DJ Florian Picasso, the first Vietnamese DJ to reach top 40 in the world.

Entrance fee: VND799,000 ($35) - including a glass of champagne.

|| Camelia's Countdown Party with DJ Richard Grey ||

Camelia Lounge, 44B Ly Thuong Kiet, Hanoi

8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Rock the night with DJ Richard Grey, who works with Shakira and Daft Punk.

|| Rooftop Party at Rec Room ||

Rec Room, 20th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hanoi

6 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Enjoy the best view of the city with free drinks and live music featuring DJ Skulz, New Fame, THISS.HARD, Tomes aka Chronoglyph, Harry Badman, Cosmic Rayne and Rebel Monk.

Entrance fee: VND250,000 ($11) - including free drinks and food

|| Old Quarter Party Bus ||

Base Bar, 51 Ma May, Old Quarter, Hanoi

7 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016

Get on the ultimate party bus this New Year's Eve and make new connections as we hop to bars and clubs in Hanoi.

|| Light Fantastic ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

7.30 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

An aural and visual feast for the senses with performances, workshops, visual delights and surprises throughout the night.

Entrance fee:

VND150,000 ($6.6) after 10 p.m.

VND120,000 ($5.3) before 10 p.m.

|| NYE at Savage ||

Savage, 112 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Celebrate in style at the new techno bar of Hanoi.

Free entrance before 10 p.m. VND100,000 ($4.4) after 10 p.m.

|| BirdCage's Retro Future 2017 ||

BirdCage, Alley 264 Au Co, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Birdcage is hosting a retro future theme party with two music stages: psytrance room and main stage party with house, funk, disco, hip-hop, trap and more.

Don't forget to dress in retro future fashion for an ultimate night out.

|| Castaway Boat Party ||

Rogue Saigon, 13 Pasteur, Nguyen Thai Binh, HCMC

7.30 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Ecape the madness of the city with 300 other castaways and dance to new year's beats. The boat Tau Sai Gon will cruise from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. to enjoy the best view on Ho Chi Minh city's skyline.

Entrance fee: VND 500,000 ($22)

|| Chill Skybar: Countdown Party with singer Dong Nhi ||

Chill Skybar, AB Tower, 26th floor, 76 Le Lai, Ben Thanh, District 1, 2016

9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Meet the Vietnamese pop star Dong Nhi and enjoy the view from the top of Chill Skybar.

|| Sky Sequin Night ||

EON Heli Bar, 52nd floor, Bitexco Financial Tower, 2 Hai Trieu, HCMC

6 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

EON Heli Bar is presenting the DJ duo Lan Kido and Tuan Anh. Technology meets art.

Entrance fee: VND249,000 ($11)

|| Glamurlesque 2017 ||

Envy Club, 74-76 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, HCMC

9.30 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Feather performances with the talented Vietnamese singer, actress Maya.

|| BBQ at Indika ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

6 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

A garden BBQ and a full night of funk and disco.

Free entrance

|| Blackout at Piu Piu ||

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe District, HCMC

9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Piu Piu is celebrating this New Year in an apocalyptic setting with lights off on all floor.

Entrance fee: VND 150,000 ($6.60) - including a flashlight

|| Saigon Soul Pool Party ||

Saigon Soul Pool Party, 76 Le Lai, District 1, HCMC

10 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016

Enjoy the finest DJs that Saigon has to offer with an amazing crowd, all in the elegant surroundings of the New World Saigon Hotel pool.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.6)