From the team that brought you Quest Festival, Venture North Productions & Gingerwork are coming together to blast you off into the New Year with The Light Fantastic.

An aural and visual feast for the senses with performances, workshops, visual delights and surprises throughout the night.

Entrance fee:

VND150,000 ($6.6) after 10 p.m.

VND120,000 ($5.3) before 10 p.m.