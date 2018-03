For its first New Year's Eve party since its opening, The Savage will invite no less than five Hanoi-based DJs in two different rooms. In the bar, Ali and Ioan will give you to Disco whereas in the club, TrungD, Hlib, Karina and Crump will be spinning a wide range of House and Techno music.

Free entrance before 10 p.m. VND 100,000 after 10 p.m.