New Year's Eve: Castaway Boat Party

Get on board on the great Tau Sai Gon for the best New Year's Eve Party in town. In true Castaway tradition, this year's magical boat party will be bursting with good booze, good food, good vibes and good people, featuring some of your city's favourite DJs from the Cheezy Gangztas to Demon Slayer! We'll all be dressed up, nautical style.

The boat Tau Sai Gon will cruise from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. to enjoy the best view on Ho Chi Minh city's skyline and the midnight fireworks show.

Artists:

Cheezy Gangztaz & Mike Pham

Vengeance & KYLIAN

Demon Slayer & DJ JIMBO JENKINS

Entrance fee: VND 500,000 ($22)

Tickets available from December 1 at Rogue Saigon and Saigon Outcast.

For more information, click here.