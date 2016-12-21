VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

New Year's Eve: Castaway Boat Party

December 21, 2016 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Sat 31 Dec 2016
Rogue Saigon, 13 Pasteur, Nguyen Thai Binh, HCMC

Ecape the madness of the city with 300 other castaways and dance to new year's fireworks.

Get on board on the great Tau Sai Gon for the best New Year's Eve Party in town. In true Castaway tradition, this year's magical boat party will be bursting with good booze, good food, good vibes and good people, featuring some of your city's favourite DJs from the Cheezy Gangztas to Demon Slayer! We'll all be dressed up, nautical style.

The boat Tau Sai Gon will cruise from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. to enjoy the best view on Ho Chi Minh city's skyline and the midnight fireworks show.

new-years-eve-castaway-boat-party
 

Artists:

Cheezy Gangztaz & Mike Pham

Vengeance & KYLIAN

Demon Slayer & DJ JIMBO JENKINS

Entrance fee: VND 500,000 ($22)

Tickets available from December 1 at Rogue Saigon and Saigon Outcast.

For more information, click here.

Tags: new year's eve castaway boat party
 
Read more
New Year's Eve: Party Bus

New Year's Eve: Party Bus

New Year's Eve: Light Fantastic

New Year's Eve: Light Fantastic

New Year's Eve: Violincello Concert

New Year's Eve: Violincello Concert

New Year's Eve: Rooftop Party at Rec Room

New Year's Eve: Rooftop Party at Rec Room

Classical music: Beethoven Cycle

Classical music: Beethoven Cycle

New Year's Eve at Savage

New Year's Eve at Savage

Music: Thao, and the Strange Songs

Music: Thao, and the Strange Songs

Art conversation: Art and Design

Art conversation: Art and Design

 
go to top