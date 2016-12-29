New Year's Eve with DJ Richard Grey

For almost two decades, the legendary DJ and house music producer Richard Grey has created some of the most memorable dance tracks and over 100 big room releases.

Richard has had a sparkling career to date. His own brand of energy fuelled house gained him a solid worldwide following.

Originally from France, Richard played a massive part in developing the "French Touch" style in the latter half of the 1990s. He has a dizzying array of productions and collaborations including ten years’ worth of work for the massive Subliminal Records, also with some of the biggest labels around including Spinnin, G-High, Ultra Bass, Pornostar, House Session Germany and the famous Pacha Recordings.

Throughout the years, Richard has also remixed and produced alongside a staggering array of A-list talent including Shakira, Bob Marley, Junior Jack, Armand Van Helden, Harry ´Choo Choo´ Romero, Ron Carroll, Paul Johnson, Daft Punk, Robbie Rivera, Ingrosso, Avicii and Erick Morillo who also became his mentor. Richard played at some of the best leading clubs and events in the world and he lives now between Las Vegas, Ibiza and Cape Town.

