New Year's Eve: Party Bus

Get on the ultimate party bus this New Year's Eve and make new connections as we hop from five bars and clubs in Hanoi with free drinks and exclusive discounts.



Get out of the cold onto a warm safe bus, blasting your favorite tunes from one party spot to the next. Meet new people, play games and of course drink and dance!



Departure Point: Base Bar

Address: 51 Ma May, Old Quarter, Hanoi.

Schedule:

- Five bars and nightclubs in Hanoi

- Warm party bus with music & drinks

- Free drinks and shots at every bar

- Drink specials and discounts

- Final hidden party destination that will last long past after all the other bars will be closed until sun-rise with transportation back to the Old Quarter.

Dress code: Costumes are highly encouraged as the party theme is "FUTURE RETRO"

Notes: Only 18 and above.

To reserve tickets, click here.